Your View: The power of type O blood

When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, includ- ing emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed.

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations. Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation – the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.