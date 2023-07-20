1780s Federal townhome with off-street parking

History and modern vision intersect in the heart of central Old Town. Completely renovated between 2021 and 2022, modern luxury and convenience function alongside historic charms in this 1780 Federal home. More than 4,800 total square feet, four bedrooms, five full and one-half bathrooms, a finished lower level with historic brick alcoves and a fully enclosed brick patio. Space is as abundant as the character in this home.

The primary suite is situated on a private half-level featuring nearly 11-foot ceilings, a light-filled dressing area, fire- place and en suite bathroom. Another private respite can be found in the fourth bedroom or bonus room, which encompasses the entire upper level of the home.

Bathed in natural light courtesy of the dormer windows and skylights, this large space has its own full bath- room, closet and gorgeous original wood floors. A rare luxury in Old Town, discover the serenity found in the private back and side yards. Features garden beds of magnolias and hydrangeas. Your