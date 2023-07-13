$38 million grant awarded

Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria Transit Company were awarded a $38 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. The city received $24 million from the FTA through a Low/No Emission Buses and Bus & Bus Facilities Program. According to a release, “The grant will be used to purchase 13 battery-electric buses and to install charging infrastructure at the City’s bus maintenance and storage facility. The grant will also provide funding to upgrade the DASH facility with additional electrical capacity and to cover the cost of additional train- ing and workforce development programs related to fleet electrification.”