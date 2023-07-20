730 KPIK AM Alexandria

Entertainment radio made its debut in the United States around 1910. Soon radio stations played a variety of comedies, dramas, game shows and music formats for millions of listeners around the country. The first broadcasts used AM signals, and Alexandria’s first radio station, WPIK broadcast in AM, despite the recent popularity of FM broadcasts. WPIK’s 730 kHz signal continued to broadcast well into the 21st century, even though its call letters changed multiple times.

Early wireless radio transmissions in the Washington, DC area belonged to the U.S. Navy and Post Office. The first commercial stations in the area began to broadcast around 1921, and by 1923, stations began to spread across the AM dial. The 1920s to 1950s are considered the Golden Age of Radio in the United States, and it was in 1945 that WPIK signed on as a country music station. Television’s popularity exploded in the 1950s, which hurt radio stations’ hold on the American public.