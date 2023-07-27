Aces advance to championship. Alexandria to square off against Bethesda Big Train for the third straight year

Aces’ Cameron Keshock, a sophomore pitcher from Au- burn University, stepped into the game at a crucial eighth-inning juncture with the game tied. Keshock dealt three innings, retiring seven batters via strikeout without allowing an earned run. The Thunderbolts put the potential winning run aboard in the bottom of the ninth and tenth innings, yet Keshock dealt through the traffic and held Silver Spring’s offense scoreless when it counted most.

In the top of the ninth, trailing by one and down to their final two outs, Aces’ infielder Dylan Grego, who attends Ball State University, sent a ball perfectly into the right field corner and advanced

“I have enough trust in my stuff to be able to just attack the zone,” Keshock said. “[I] trust my infield, my outfield; we got great guys back there … I’m excited to keep playing with my brothers.”

to third for the team’s first clean triple of the entire sea- son. He would be driven home by an RBI single from Asa Wilson, a catcher from the University of Pennsylvania, in the next at-bat to tie the game.

“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit, get on any- way I could,” Grego said. “I was lucky enough to get one down the line and hustle out a triple.”

The Aces would score the go-ahead run off of a bases-loaded walk in the top of the 11th inning. Aces’ reliever Thomas Lamar, a product of Lehigh University, closed out the Thunderbolts with a 1-2-3 bottom of the 11th.

The Aces now look for- ward to the Cal Ripken League Championship Series, where they will meet the Bethesda Big Train for the third straight sea- son after the Big Train defeated the Olney Cropdusters 15-7 in a decisive game three from that semifinal series on Tuesday night. Bethesda defeated Alexandria for the championship in 2021, while the Aces claimed the title last year.