MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
From asylum to assimilation. Local church community helps Congolese refugee put down Alexandria roots
By Lexie Jordan Michel Katula was a 35-year-old successful surgeon in the Democratic Republic of Congo with a wife and three children when he was...
Friday night shooting
According to a release, Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1300 block of Madison Street. “On June 30...
‘The Bear’ Season Two. Ten new episodes now available on Hulu
By Richard Roper It’s time to Bear Down. Just about every major character in Season Two of the Chicago-strong, darkly funny, beautifully written and at times...