Celebrating our centenarians

By Pamela Austin
National Centenarians Day is September 22. The day recognizes individuals who are 100 or more years old. This special day was founded by Williamsport Nursing Home in Williamsport, Maryland. According to the Population Division of the United Nations, there are currently 573,000 centenarians in the world. A recent study by the World of Statistics noted that the United States of America is leading other countries in reaching this milestone with over 98,000 centenarians!
These older adults continue to add value to society. They bring 100 years of experiences, living through historic events such as The Great Depression, the First Man in Space, Y2K and our most recent pandemic. This is a time to celebrate their resilience, wisdom, and contributions. Last year we celebrated 13 honorees. Some advice given were to “learn another language and try to travel and learn about other cultures,” “make the best out of every situation,” and “avoid excess in everything.”
It is with pleasure that we announce the City of Alexandria, in collaboration with Mayor Wilson and the Successful Aging Committee, will celebrate the distinctive experiences and achievements of Alexandria centenarians in-person. Participants will receive certificates honoring their lifetime achievements and an Alexandria recognition coin.
The presentation will be September 12 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Vola Lawson Lobby. Alexandria residents who will be 100 years or older by December 31, 2023 and wish to be acknowledged are invited to participate. Light refreshments will be served and a special musical selection from the Alexandria Citizen Band will be played.
Participants can sign up online at alexandriava.gov/Aging by August 15.
The Successful Aging Committee includes representatives from Senior Services of Alexandria, St. Martin de Porres Senior Center, Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Catholic Charities and the City’s Division of Aging and Adult Services and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. Join them by helping
to honor your older loved one living in the City of Alexandria. For additional questions call Senior Services of Alexandria at 703-836-4414, extension 110 or email admin@ seniorservicesalex.org.