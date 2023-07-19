Celebrating our centenarians

The presentation will be September 12 at 5 p.m. in the City Hall Vola Lawson Lobby. Alexandria residents who will be 100 years or older by December 31, 2023 and wish to be acknowledged are invited to participate. Light refreshments will be served and a special musical selection from the Alexandria Citizen Band will be played.

Participants can sign up online at alexandriava.gov/Aging by August 15.

The Successful Aging Committee includes representatives from Senior Services of Alexandria, St. Martin de Porres Senior Center, Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Catholic Charities and the City’s Division of Aging and Adult Services and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. Join them by helping