CERT training program for teens

Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com
The Alexandria Fire Department’s Office of Emergency Management is launching its first ever Teen Community Emergency Response Team training program this fall. Per the release, “CERT is a national program tailored to Alexandria that teaches community members how to prepare for disasters. Trained CERT volunteers make Alexandria more resilient and can be activated to support the City in emergency situations.
Established in 2003, the CERT program has been traditionally open to Alexandria residents, business owners and employees who are 18 years of age or older.”
Applications can be found online at alexandriava.gov/ CERT. The application process will be open until 5 p.m. on August 31.