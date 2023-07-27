Close To Home. A couple shares their expansive collection of art

“When I saw that our front yard was just grass, I thought that’s ridiculous. It’s big enough for a garden. Who’s going to want to stare at grass?” White recalled. The love of different cultures from all over the world is evident from the moment one steps into the house. Indigenous puppet art from Vietnam is tucked away under the en- trance table. A three-piece set of lemon paintings from a Tuscan artist also lines the wall, in addition to art from local Alexandrian artists. The downstairs area is treated as the basement since there is no official one. There is a den with a bar and an exit to the backyard where there are plentiful flowers, a grill and a table for outdoor dining.

The stairs to the upper floors are lined with a red tapestry rug, which was put in for the chows. The walls also have tributes to the beloved Chows and other artworks. Upon entering the second floor, there is a lovely dining room table and a large Vietnamese paint- ing of several women talking. There is also a seating area which features one of the most interesting pieces in the house: an antique couch reupholstered by the man who helped with the furniture for the White House under the Kennedy administration. The seating area also features art from Vietnam, masks from Africa, paintings from France and Germany, a lounge chair from Sheiner’s mother, original artwork from White’s mother, a fan that was used by White’s grandmother and White herself in their weddings. There is even an original Barbie wedding dress mounted on the wall in a glass enclosure.