Common sense considerations. Tips for sizing up a home for sale

Is there loose flashing? Wood shake roofs can also show warping and splitting that indicate deterioration. There are sometimes problems with slate and tile roofs that can be identified just by looking. Missing or broken materials are not a good indication. If necessary, I use binoculars to get a higher resolution look at the roof.

As you walk through the interior of a house, look up. There are telltale indications of problems that may appear on the ceilings. Water leaks from a failing roof or from plumbing issues often cause stains on the ceiling. Also look for cracks, nail heads that have pushed out and even sagging of the ceiling if there is an especially significant problem. Also, look under sinks for moisture, mold or mildew. Copper or PCV plumbing is preferable to galvanized or iron.

Doors and windows often provide useful clues. Look for corners that are not square and for gaps and cracks. Look be- hind the curtains and shades. Test whether doors open and close smoothly. These problems are sometimes an indication of foundation issues.

Floors that are not level can also indicate foundation problems. Place a marble on any floor location that appears to be tilted to see if it rolls. If the windows are double glazed, look for haze between the two panes of glass which indicates that the gap is no longer sealed. The windows would need to be replaced to eliminate the haze.

An important safety feature to look for is the use of outlets with ground fault circuit interrupters near water sources such as sinks and bathtubs. The GFCI outlets are designed to prevent electric shock. They can be identified by the but- tons on the face plate that can be pressed to test and reset the protection. Non-GFCI outlets near water sources should be replaced.