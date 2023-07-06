Congratulations, Mr. Duncan!

Alexandria’s public employees perform vital functions but the principal of the city’s only pub- lic high school plays a special role. Measured in terms of lives directly touched, the ACHS principal may be the most important public employee in the city. The ACHS principal regularly makes decisions, particularly hiring choices, that affect the formative experiences of 4,000 of the city’s young people.

In 14 years at the then T.C. Williams High School I worked with Principals Mel Riddile, Bill Clendaniel, Suzanne Maxey, Jesse Dingle, Balas and an interim principal or two. Of these, only Maxey and Balas served for five years or more. This may be about the minimum duration – and number of staff hiring cycles – to make a real difference in the composition of the staff and the culture of the school.

What accounts for the turnover in ACHS principals? The job is extremely demanding, as a high school principal has many constituents. Many stakeholders approach the principal with problems, not solutions. There were probably multiple unique factors in the departure of each principal. Of course, personnel matters deserve privacy and career decisions belong to the people who make them.

Even so, Balas’ move to Wakefield, the nearest public high school to ACHS and at 2,150 students a little over half ACHS’ size, is disconcerting. Moreso when viewed in tandem with the departure last month of 2023 Washington Post Principal of the Year Liza Burrell-Aldana from Mount Vernon Community School for Arlington County’s Claremont Immersion Elementary School.

In a meet-the-candidates Zoom webinar, Duncan said that in his former role as an administrator at ACHS’ Minnie Howard campus he dealt “mostly with adults.” He made an in- tentional effort to interact with students by be- ing present in the halls at passing time and at lunch and by trying to form mentor-mentee relationships with students who might need them. These are admirable efforts, but they reveal important consequences of the large enrollments at ACHS’ King Street and Minnie Howard campuses.