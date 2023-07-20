He cut me off when I attempted to elaborate and explain my concerns about the design and its impact on adjacent neighborhoods, small businesses on the corridor and bus riders. I also attempted to ask Wilson my questions as to why there was no small business representative on the advisory committee, as set out in the committee’s establishment. Sadly, he refused to let me ask the question.

The city’s presentation made it clear that the Duke Street Transitway project consultants relied on computer modeling to support the project’s goals and findings. Modeling, although useful, should not be solely relied upon in a project of this magnitude, cost and impact. Because with a project of this size, the devil is always in the details.

For example, did the consultants and staff actually come out to the corridor in the afternoon peak period and observe the traffic nightmare caused by the Telegraph Road ramp and the back- ups beyond Quaker Lane or did they rely on the models and cursory drive-bys?

How often did they observe the gridlocked intersections at Duke and Quaker, Duke and Sweeley and Duke and Roth where they are pro- posing new U-turn movements to access businesses?

How many business owners be- tween Roth and Sweeley knew about the proposed elimination of left turns into their parking areas? I visited several of those businesses and was told they either did not understand the impacts or did not receive a visit or information from the city.