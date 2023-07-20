Faith and race. Local author secures church’s legacy in new book

Wilcox found Westminster Presbyterian Church on Cameron Mills Road shortly after settling in the city and immediately felt at home. “I’ve been a member there for almost 30 years – or actually 35 years. I joined right after I moved to Alexandria just after I graduated from college … I was married there. My children were baptized there.” Wilcox speaks warmly about Westminster and the role the church has played in her life. She never imagined that decades of old sermons from a forward-thinking pastor would lead to a personal awakening. In May 2020, the death of a 46-year-old Black man in Minneapolis named George Floyd spurred outrage; resulting in a racial justice movement that touched communities every- where – including Westminster’s congregation.

“After the murder of George Floyd, the session of the church – which is the governing body – decided to form a committee or task force really, to look at our church’s response to racism and racial justice. To look at what we should be doing differently as a church in order to advance racial justice. A part of that…a big part of that was to understand our history.” She went on to explain, “I think there were nine recommendations that came out of that task force. One of them was to prepare a history of the church as it related to race and the civil rights movement.” Wilcox volunteered to take on the research and write up her findings for members of the church. “Really, honestly, I didn’t expect to find a lot of information. I was not aware that our church had done any- thing noteworthy.” Wilcox soon realized that was not the case. She found she had a story to tell. And it started with a man named Cliff Johnson. Westminster’s congregation was founded in 1939 by the Reverend Frederick W. Haverkamp and the original portion of the colonial-style building was constructed in 1942. The following year a young pastor named Cliff Johnson arrived and immediately began to carve out his corner in the community. “Cliff Johnson was the first called pastor to Westminster and he was there until 1970. He died of a brain tumor in his fifties. He died pre- maturely. His legacy was really cut short, even though it was a long legacy. It was not as long as it might have been,” Wilcox shared.