Five exciting trends in home design. What’s new? Check out the below for fresh ideas.

If you love home renovation and design, you’ll be excited to discover up-and-coming trends. Home design is continually evolving. Homeowners and design professionals are innovating and reimagining how you can live in and feel about your home. Transform the look and functionality of your home. Here are design trends to explore this year.
Embrace sustainability
Concern for the environment and consumer demand is spurring many companies to create more sustainable processes and materials while ensuring that they don’t sacrifice design or durability.
Source sustainable surfaces. Find products that are made by using recycled materials and renewable energy during production. New technology is being used to create lasting products that don’t harm the environment.
Colorful kitchens
Today’s kitchens provide the focal point for entertaining, inspiring homeowners to express themselves through design, surfacing and materials. Choose custom cabinetry colors. Use unique backsplash designs. Dramatic countertops are a subtle way to express your personal style through kitchen design.
Dive into wet rooms
Dreaming of a spa-like atmosphere? The European-style wet room might be your next great bathroom reno. Creating a cohesive
space for your shower and bath is a great solution to enhance design and functionality, especially in smaller bathrooms.
Durable surfacing that can be utilized for flooring and shower walls – as well as built-in seating and storage to optimize the space – can leave your bathroom feeling luxurious and worry free. Make sure your contractor is experienced in creating a well-designed wet room, including proper drainage, lighting and non-slip flooring to ensure safety.
Rediscover industrials
Renewed interest in urban materials like unfinished concrete is largely driven by the desire for clean lines and calm spaces. However, today’s industrials are softened by combining concrete with natural elements like wood, stone and plants.
Explore mixed metals
Using metallic accents in a variety of materials and col- ors provides visual interest and elevates any room. Thoughtfully choose mixed metals for hardware, lighting fixtures, mirrors or picture frames. Even metallic accessories like vases, trays or artwork can enhance your space. Just a few touches of mixed metals go a long way.
Don’t match metals, but stick with the same family. For the most pleasing effect, choose only from the cool family like brushed nickel or
chrome. Or opt for the warm family like bronze, polished nickel, brass. Black which can go with either family.
Ready, set, go. Explore the possibilities.