Forging a path toward success

Our recent graduates come from a student body whose families hail from more than 119 countries and speak 124 languages. Our graduates represent this diversity and are taking various paths after earning their high school degrees.

Among the Class of 2023, 419 seniors graduated with an Advanced Studies Diploma. More than 600 ACHS graduates plan to attend college and 16 others report that they will serve in the U.S. military. Through the Scholarship Fund of Alexandria alone, 208 ACHS students were awarded scholarships totaling $627,000.

Ten ACHS students received Akerson Family Foundation scholarships established to increase access to higher education for first-generation students. Four students received a Project Discovery scholarship through this college and career readiness program that aims to assist first-generation college students and those with financial need to access opportunities in higher education.

Twenty Titan athletes signed letters of intent to compete in collegiate athletics, receiving scholarships to play at the next level. Providing opportunities for all ACPS students to succeed opens the door to the myriad of possibilities that our graduates can pursue.

Taking on my new role as superintendent, I look back on the paths I’ve taken to prepare me for what lies ahead. I have experienced the joys of being with students in the classroom as I began my career as a special education teacher. I have served in leadership roles as an assistant principal and principal, further experiencing how a school division best functions when the focus is on how to ensure all students are provided the opportunities they need to succeed.