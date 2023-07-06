Glorious greenery. Reflections on the importance of gardens

“A garden is a sort of sanctuary, a chamber roofed by heaven …to wander in, to cherish, to dream through undisturbed.”

— Sir Robert Lorimer, 1864–1929

Our gardens offer a uniquely personal space to decompress from life’s everyday pressures, reconnect with the beauty of nature and find a sense of calm and peacefulness. If we are thoughtful in what we plant, our gardens will delight and surprise, drawing a variety of hard-working pollinators and birds to our private patch of earth.

A well-designed garden contains a variety of natural elements. Plants, trees, light, water and fragrance thrive when placed in the proper location creating harmony and balance in a landscape.

A powerful ingredient in the recipe for relaxation and tranquility is water. The sound of gurgling water produced by a birdbath, fountain or pond soothes our brains with non-threatening signals that benefit our psychological state of being. Gentle breezes and the soft melodies of wind chimes add to the relaxing atmosphere of calming sounds.

The fragrance of roses, peonies or lavender can prompt memories of youth or of time spent with a beloved grandmother. Lilies, sweet peas, tuberose, sweet alyssum, Judd viburnum and honeysuckle also emit delightful scents that range from clove and vanilla to lemon, orange and almond.