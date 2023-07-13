It takes time and resilience

So, it’s good to remain mindful of Schwarzkopf’s comments when measuring Ukraine’s ongoing counter-offensive: “All there’s got to be is one mine, and that’s intense. There were plenty of mines … barbed wire … fire trenches … booby traps … and consider that while you’re going through it and clearing it, at the same time you’re probably under fire by enemy artillery.”

When media outlets opine Ukraine’s advance is “… not the pace we hoped for,” it’s important to remember the late Schwarzkopf’s words. “… to at- tack a position, you should have a ratio of approximately 3 to 1 in favor of the attacker. And … [if] heavily dug in and barricaded … you should have a ratio of 5 to 1 in the way of troops …” At best, it’s near 1:1 in Ukraine.

As in World War II, America is again the arsenal of democracy providing Ukraine technologically superior weaponry that moderates conventional attacker-defender troop ratios. But we have been slow in providing Patriot air defense missiles and F-16s, unhurried on Abrams tank delivery, and still dawdling on long range strike missiles that, with other expedited advanced weapons, technologically change the 1:1 ratio by smart sophisticated warfare and arguably could have avoided providing cluster munitions.