Local boy in the boat. Alexandria native makes U.S. roster for 2023 U23 World Rowing Championships

A versatile athlete listed at 6-foot-6-inches and 220 pounds, it’s no surprise that he played football and basketball in the fall and winter seasons, respectively. In football, Porterfield was an All-District left tackle in 2019 and helped T.C. win its first regional play-off game in 29 years. He also set hard screens on the hardwood, helping the Titans win the 2019-2020 Gunston District Championship.

Playing other sports influenced Porterfield’s development both mentally and physically. Basketball, football and rowing all require strength from legs and core to power movement. All three sports require stamina and mental fortitude to be at peak performance for as much of the game or race as possible.

In the summer of 2020, before the start of his senior year of high school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Porterfield decided that he would focus exclusively on crew. He loved winning Gunston District and Occoquan Regional playoff games with the foot- ball and basketball teams, but he knew it was time to follow in his father’s footsteps. So, when his father’s alma