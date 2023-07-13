Majority supports Duke Street in Motion

To the editor:

When I signed up to speak at the City Council hearing on Duke Street in Motion, I expected to be one of just a few voices supporting the project. Coverage of the transit-focused project has consistently called it “controversial,” and the Times’ opinion section has been dominated by people with concerns or who oppose it outright.

Imagine my surprise when supportive speakers formed a clear majority: by my count 41 people spoke in favor while 26 voiced concerns or opposed the project.

In hindsight, I shouldn’t have been surprised. There’s a long history of support for BRT on Duke Street. Multiple City Councils have envisioned