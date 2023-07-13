If the Academy had an Oscars category for Best Stunt Ensemble, this year’s front-runner would have to be “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.” I don’t know if you’ve heard about this, but 61-year-old Tom Cruise has dedicated years of his life planning and rehears- ing feats of daring ranging from scaling a 2,000-foot-high cliff for “Mission: Impossible 2” (2000) to holding his breath underwater for an unsettling amount of time in “Rogue Nation” (2015) to jumping across rooftops in London in “Fallout” (2018) to the breathtaking sequence in “Dead Reckoning” in which Cruise as Ethan Hunt drives his speeding motorcycle off a Norwegian cliff, dis- mounting and BASE jumping into the gorgeous and terrify- ing valley.

They’re calling this “the biggest and most dangerous stunt in cinema history,” and that might well be the case. It’s such an outrageously audacious and beautifully executed feat of daring that on one level it takes us out of the movie, because we know that’s TOM CRUISE doing that s– -, and what’s the plot of this story again?

Ah, yes. The movie. We must discuss the movie.

When it comes to the plot of the seventh chapter in the franchise that kicked off in 1996, director Christopher McQuarrie (who co-wrote the screenplay with Erik Jendresen) and producer-star Cruise aren’t all that interested in anything particularly original. As has been the case in countless action thrillers and superhero movies, the quest in “Dead Reckoning” is to take possession of an all-powerful device – this time known as the Entity – that will give its owner ultimate power. In “Dead Reckoning,” there’s an Artificial Intelligence wrinkle, with the Heroes and the Villains and the In-Betweeners Who Could Go Either Way all vying to obtain two halves of a key to the Entity. (Didn’t we just have a “two halves of the puzzle” quest in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”? I think we did!)