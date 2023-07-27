Murder in Arlandia, police plead for help

By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

Alexandrian Eric Holmes, Jr., 29, was gunned down in the 800 block of W. Glebe Road around noon on Monday and later died of his injuries. The Alexandria Police Department appealed to the public for any help on solving the fatal shooting.

Police took to Twitter, YouTube and their online portal to ask for any information, digital recordings or photo- graphs that could help lead to information regarding the crime. Currently, the APD is looking for information about a silver Nissan Rogue which they say was involved in the shooting.

The City of Alexandria utilized social media pages to share a video recording from