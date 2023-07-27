Murder in Arlandia, police plead for help

By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com
Alexandrian Eric Holmes, Jr., 29, was gunned down in the 800 block of W. Glebe Road around noon on Monday and later died of his injuries. The Alexandria Police Department appealed to the public for any help on solving the fatal shooting.
Police took to Twitter, YouTube and their online portal to ask for any information, digital recordings or photo- graphs that could help lead to information regarding the crime. Currently, the APD is looking for information about a silver Nissan Rogue which they say was involved in the shooting.
The City of Alexandria utilized social media pages to share a video recording from
“Like many of you, I am deeply concerned, shocked, frustrated by the violence that is impacting our city. … We will end this cycle of violence in our community, but only with your support,” Wilson said during the recording.
Hayes said, “I’ve been doing this job for a long time. We are outraged at the senseless violence that is taking place in our city. My family and I have lived here for over 30 years and we’ve never seen it to this level.”
According to Hayes, this is the fifth homicide of 2023.
Another shooting occurred on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Henry Street. A victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on these, or any crimes, are encouraged to call 703- 746-6711.
Callers and tipsters can remain anonymous.