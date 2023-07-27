New quartet of leaders

It’s been an unprecedented July at Alexandria City Public Schools, as new leaders assumed the four most significant positions within the school district in a 20-day timeframe.

On July 1, Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D., and Alexander Dun- can III became permanent ACPS superintendent and principal of Alexandria City High School, respectively. Less than three weeks later, the School Board unanimously selected Board member Michelle Rief, Ph.D., as chair and Kelly Carmichael Booz, by a 5-4 vote, as vice chair.

If your glass is half empty, you see a school system in crisis, plagued by violence and poor test score performance, that is going to have its four most important positions simultaneously filled by people with on-the-job learning curves. You probably think this isn’t going to go well.

If your glass is half full, you see four individuals who were already in senior positions within ACPS who have the chance to bring fresh blood, an innovative perspective and a new level of collaboration by all assuming new senior roles at the same time. You likely think this talented quartet might just be what’s needed to make headway against ACPS’ seemingly intractable problems.

The answer, of course, is unknowable at this time. We at the Times join the rest of the city in fervently hoping that the latter scenario plays out, and there’s a reasonable basis for that hope.

By selecting Rief as chair of the School Board, her colleagues chose the Board’s longest-tenured member, as Rief – along with outgoing Chair Meagan Alderton and outgoing Vice Chair Jacinta Greene – is in her fifth consecutive year of Board service.

Rief joined the board pre- COVID-19, endured the pandemic and the tenure of prior Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D., along with the rest of