Out of the woods. John Woods Jr. discusses his life and legacy

Upon graduating from Duke, Woods went to Ft. Belvoir in July of 1966. He then was an executive officer for an advanced training company until that November. Following that, he went to flight school in Texas and then advanced flight school in Alabama. He graduated in August of1967.

A month after graduating, he was deployed – or, as Woods likes to put it, he got his “all expenses paid trip to Vietnam.”

His return to the United States was bittersweet. He was put in the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD on Dec. 14, 1967. On his drive in the ambulance to the hospital, he asked the drivers to take him through the capital.