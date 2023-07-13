Pie me to the moon. A quest to find the perfect slice of pizza

My love for pizza runs deep. Despite being a native New Yorker, I don’t have a favorite type. To me, the perfect slice is not just about the food but also the place where it’s served and the people who are there to enjoy it with you. Nearly a decade ago, I challenged myself to find the best pizza in the DMV and include as many friends as possible. To keep people in the loop, I set up a Tumblr account to record my thoughts. What started as a casual excuse to break up the work week eventually led to more than 70 pizzeria visits and reviews over the course of one year, each time with friends in tow.

Now I’m an Alexandria resident and my quest to find the perfect pizza continues. To me, the perfect slice of pizza is all about balance. The sauce, cheese and top- pings should be an even ratio, one without overpowering the other, while the crust, whether it is thin or deep dish should align evenly with whatever you choose to have on top. I think it’s easy to find balance in all types, whether you fancy a Chicago-style or Neapolitan.