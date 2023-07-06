Protecting your dog’s paws in the summer heat

Hot summer days bring scorching temperatures that affect not only us but also our four-legged companions. Your dog’s paws may be able to take on the toughest terrains, but they’re surprisingly vulnerable to burns, particularly in the summer months when asphalt and concrete sidewalks become overheated. Last month, the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota did an experiment looking at temperatures of different surfaces throughout the day as the high crept above 90 degrees. At 9 a.m. temperatures were around 90 degrees on all surfaces, but by noon, the blacktop had reached 123, and at 3

p.m., it was a whopping 135. It only takes 60 seconds for paws to burn on pavement at 125 degrees. That means that soon after 9 a.m. that day, it would have been too hot to walk your pup. But how can you know for sure without an infrared thermometer in hand? Dr. Jerry Klein, DVM, Chief Veterinary Officer for the American Kennel Club said owners need to make sure the coast is clear for their pets. “To find out if the ground is too hot for your dog to walk on, place your hand comfort- ably on the pavement for ten seconds. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” Klein said. Best to take your pup on longer walks in the early morning hours when the ground is cooler or late in the evening when temps are coming down a bit. Carefully consider what surfaces you choose for your walk. Blacktop absorbs and retains heat intensely, so can reach scorching temperatures that can cause burns and blisters on a dog’s paws.