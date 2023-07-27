Rief elected as School Board chair. Rule change led to second leadership election in 2023.

The voting process was conducted in two rounds – the first round being for Booz. Members were asked to say either “yes” or “pass” when their turn came.

Members Alderton, Bailey, Greene and Harris all stated “pass,” while Rief, Ignacio, Booz, Elnoubi and Ashley Simpson Baird voted “yes.”

The vote was then called for Harris. The members who voted “pass” and “yes” were re- versed in that vote.

Booz was elected to vice chair, replacing board member Jacinta Greene, in the 5–4 vote.

Although Bailey did not comment following his nomination of Harris, he did interject after the voting process to thank the previous Board chair and vice chair for their service.

“Can I take 11 to 30 seconds to just say thank you to Meagan and Jacinta for the time that they spent?” Bailey continued, “I learned a lot from both of them. And especially Meagan because she gave up even more time, you know, to try to be there and help us and guide us along the way as we were in the process of selecting a new superintendent. So, kudos to her because she has little kids at home and believe me, I know for someone that doesn’t have kids at home it is a lot….So, I just want to say thank you to them.”