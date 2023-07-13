Sophisticated center-hall colonial located in sought-after Malvern Hill

This beautiful home features a large living room, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen and a cozy family room with one of the 3 wood-burning fireplaces.
The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and access to a walk-up attic. The lower level includes a recreation room with built-in bookcases, fireplace, office, additional stor- age, and laundry.
This happy home with fabulous curb appeal has been exceptionally well-maintained including a new roof in 2020. Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Old Town, Metro,
Washington, D.C., Reagan National Airport and major commuter routes.
The brand-new Douglas MacArthur Elementary school is blocks away and scheduled to open in August 2023.
AT A GLANCE
Address: 500 Canterbury Lane, Alexandria 22314 Neighborhood: Malvern Hill
Price: $1,349,000
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half
Year built: 1962
Contact: Lauren Bishop McEnearney Associates Realtors, Old Town lbishop@mcenearney.com laurenbishophomes.com 202-361-5079