Staying put. How to make your home work for you through the years

“Aging in place” is the phenomena of older adults remaining in their homes as they age, rather than relocating or moving into an institutional setting. In fact, about 75% of adults aged 50 and older would like to stay in their current homes or communities for as long as possible, compared to about half of 18 to 49-year olds, according to AARP.

With age, lifestyle needs change. If staying in your home is important to you, you may have concerns about getting around your home. Getting simple tasks done, including personal care, may seem overwhelming as you age. Whether you’re a future caregiver or a care recipient, the suggestions below can help alleviate worries along with easy ideas to ensure you have a functional home.