Stylish safety. Aging gracefully at home

For the bathroom

The most essential purpose of bathroom safety aids is to prevent falls on wet, slippery surfaces. Securely-attached bath mats, grab bars and chairs allow you to sit while shower- ing for extra peace of mind. A backrest for comfort and rust-resistant chair materials will add protection to resist mold and mildew.

In the bedroom

Maximize rest, relaxation and safety in and around your bed. To help you get in and out of bed, an adjustable assist bed bar can slide around the side of the mattress to offer support. There are many stylish designs and neutral colors available to seamlessly blend in with bedding and linens to provide both function and flair.