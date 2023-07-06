T&ES is making a mess of Polk Avenue

To the editor:

We all look forward to fireworks displays as an annual Alexandria event along the waterfront. But, this year, it seems we will have our own version of figurative fireworks on the West End.

On July 10, Alexandria’s Transportation and Environmental Services department is preparing to rip up a major thoroughfare street, a one-block area of Polk Avenue. This effort is to create a sidewalk, rejected by 155 residents, who petitioned City Council to revise and re- think the T&ES effort.

But neighbors of this $100,000, taxpayer-funded project have received little outreach in T&ES writ- ten materials – from the September 2022 pub- lic hearing until a June 20, 2023 flier – when a vaguely worded missive appeared in their mailboxes, but with- out the promised “Maintenance Plan of Traffic” included. The devil is in the [missing] details.

The flier says “no parking on the block of Polk Avenue, between Pelham Street and Palmer Place, during construction.” This is of great concern to the 22 KMS townhouse owners on Pel- ham, who need to enter the one-way street to reach their homes. They have no drive- ways and instead use this private access road for park- ing one car per house.

The flier says nothing on how this logistically will be accomplished, given the construction at their en- try point of Polk and Pelham. And the T&ES plan will be removing nine public parking spots, in an already highly congested and competitive parking area. Where