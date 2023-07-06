‘The Bear’ Season Two. Ten new episodes now available on Hulu

It’s time to Bear Down.

Just about every major character in Season Two of the Chicago-strong, darkly funny, beautifully written and at times deeply moving “The Bear” is leaning into the next chapter of their lives with energy and pas- sion – and in some cases, more than a little trepidation:

• Chef/restaurant operator Jeremy Allen White’s Car- men “Carmy” Berzatto tells Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney, a talented chef in her own right: “You’re going to have to care about everything, more than anything” in order to make it in the restaurant business, but Carmen is also at least considering the possibility of some kind of life outside the kitchen. As for Sydney, she’s committed to being Carmen’s partner and protege, but also to finding her own voice, her own path.

• Richie aka “Cuz” (the in- tense and fiery Ebon Moss- Bachrach), best friend of Carmen’s late brother, Michael, is trying to control his fits of rage, even as he wonders if there’s a place for him in this world.

• Pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce, doing beautifully layered work) and veteran line cooks Tina and Ebraheim (Liza Colon-Zayas and Edwin Lee Gibson, both subtly powerful) have been given the opportunity to expand their respective horizons.

• Carmen’s sister Natalie aka “Sugar” (the wondrous Abby Elliott) has a lot going on in her life, but she finds it increasingly difficult to stay away from the restaurant. This motley crew might drown without her.

• As for Fak (Matty Matheson), what can I say, he’s still the funniest, warmest, most likable guy you’d ever want to hang around with – even though he might drive you crazy from time to time.