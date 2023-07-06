Wham! Netflix presents a documentary directed by Chris Smith

By the time the spot is over, you might not remember the exact feature on the car they’re pitching, but you’ll likely have “Wake Me Up Be- fore You Go-Go” stuck in your head for the immediate future. That might be happening right now as well. Such is the enduring power of the English pop duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, who might not have left the heaviest and most impactful footprint on the pop culture landscape during their brief but blazing five-year run in the 1980s – but it’s a foot- print that resonates to this day. Come on, who doesn’t

love “Careless Whisper” and “Everything She Wants”? Who doesn’t want to hear “Last Christmas” every Christmas? In the breezy and engaging documentary “Wham!” on Netflix, the acclaimed director Chris Smith (“American Movie,” “Fyre,” “Tiger King”) strikes just the right notes, if you will, by telling the story of Wham! respectfully and with- out irony. There’s no overreaching attempt to paint the band as anything more than they were, no roster of professors and music experts and somber social commentators weighing in. Relying on extensive audio of interviews with Ridgeley and Michael, director Smith essentially places the lads in the position of narrating their own story, which is augmented by a dazzling array of home movies and videos, TV appearances, concert footage and be- hind-the-scenes material. The end result is a feel-good documentary about a feel-good band who were never destined for a decades-long run but had one hell of a good time dancing at the top of the pop charts for a few crazy years. If you’re a longtime Wham! aficionado, there’s probably little here that you didn’t al- ready know; if you have only a passing knowledge of the