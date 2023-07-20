To the editor:

I am writing to respond to the July 5 Times editorial “Just Breathe,” which ended with a missive to prioritize “the environment over development when there’s a conflict every single time.”

The proposed Zoning for Housing initiative is a rare opportunity to align environmental, equity and housing goals. By increasing the availability and variety of housing in Alexandria, we can address the problem of rising housing costs that force families to live farther away. This initiative will also benefit the environment in a city like Alexandria, which has robust pub- lic transportation options and many job opportunities. It will help combat regional urban sprawl, which leads to more pollution from transportation, increased non-permeable surfaces, and loss of open space. None of this is opinion; the environmental benefits of increasing density are settled.