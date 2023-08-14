14-year-old juvenile arrested in carjacking case

By Leslie Golden | lgolden@alextimes.com

On July 25 a 14-year-old juvenile was taken into custody in D.C. following a connection with a carjacking that occurred earlier in the day in Alexandria. According to a release, a “9-1-1 call came in just after 9 a.m., where a 47-year-old Alexandria resident reported she was forcefully removed from her vehicle as it was be- ing stolen. Alexandria Police, in collaboration with the Metropolitan Police Department, were able to locate the vehicle hours later in D.C. and take the juvenile suspect into custody.” No injuries were reported in relation to these incidents.