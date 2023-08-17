Looking for a win-win on DCA flights

Also, a second morning/evening flight to/from Denver on United and Salt Lake City on Delta would offer a greater choice of connections to and from smaller cities in the Rocky Mountains and on the west coast. Allowing JetBlue to offer transcontinental service with its industry-leading Mint product would be a very welcome addition to DCA flight options and would increase competition on existing routes. And of course, there have been other new destinations discussed, such as San Antonio, that could also benefit Port City residents.

I think a good compromise here would be:

• No new flights. No additional noise.

• Permit each of the “Big Five” within-perimeter operators – American, United, Southwest, Delta, JetBlue – to take up to two slot pairs, i.e. round-trip destinations, currently operated on mainline jets within the perimeter and switch them to an outside-perimeter destination. So, for example, if Delta wanted to take a current flight operated to Detroit and fly it to Salt Lake City instead – who cares? Since the changed flights would be on mainline and not regional jets, no service to small eastern cities would be impacted.

No additional noise. Western states get new or additional access to DCA with a few existing flights allowed to switch to longer destinations. No reduction in regional service to smaller communities. Everyone wins.

-David Danner, Alexandria