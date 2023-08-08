MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
El Mac attack. Visionary mural artist brings inspiration to Alexandria
By Lexie Jordan | Bare walls are no fun. That’s why Mike Dameron of Windmill Hill LLC, the owner of the up-and-coming apartments at 901...
‘Freaky Friday’ at LTA New production of a fan favorite rarely misses a beat
By Thompson Eskew | The Little Theatre of Alexandria’s production of “Freaky Friday” opened on Saturday, offering a modern retelling of the well-known narrative while...
Alexandria Aces lose in championship
Denise Dunbar | [email protected] After an unprecedented regular season, during which the Alexandria Aces set a Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League record with an .833 regular...