Be aware of summertime SAD

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression which is characterized by shifts in mood that are related to the changes in the seasons. While SAD usually brings to mind the winter months with their long, cold days and extended periods of darkness, some people can experience SAD during the summer months.

SAD may present a bit differently depending on the time of year. According to The Mayo Clinic, winter SAD might look more like “hibernating,” so sleeping and eating more than usual, gaining weight and withdrawing from usual social activities.

Summer SAD can appear quite the opposite with symptoms including insomnia, appetite loss, weight loss, restlessness and anxiety. It is important to note that people who struggle with major depression or bipolar disorder may be particularly susceptible to seasonal changes and may experience worsening symptoms.

Just as it is a myth that SAD only occurs in winter, it is a myth that suicide rates peak in the holiday season. In fact, according to the CDC’s Fatal Injury Trends for 2021, suicide rates began rising in May and were highest in August. It is easy to imagine summer as a happy time full of warmth, fun and vacations, and there is no doubt that many people feel their best at this time of year.