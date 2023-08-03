BISD needs to make its case

After reading your recent article about the proposed BISD, I was curious to find out more. I went to the Old Town Business website to see what was being proposed and learn how the BISD was going to benefit businesses in Old Town. What I discovered was a concerning lack of any business case analysis to show that the benefits of the BISD will outweigh its costs.

While the costs of the BISD were presented with exacting precision, there was no analysis to show how the BISD would provide any tangible benefits to businesses in Old Town. The proposed cost of the BISD is a 9% increase in the property taxes that BISD zone businesses will pay every year.

The estimated size of the benefits, and who will receive them, is not described. How can businesses possibly make an informed decision without seeing, at least on paper, that the BISD benefits, to them, will outweigh its costs?

Without this analysis, how can anyone have confidence that the BISD knows where to focus their efforts to provide real benefits to businesses? If there is no return on investment, the BISD is just another tax.