Updated BREAKING NEWS: Fugitive shot at Potomac Yard

By Denise Dunbar

The Alexandria Police Department responded to “a federal law enforcement officer-involved shooting” at Potomac Yard Shopping Center this afternoon, according to a city news release from mid-afternoon. APD further elaborated on the shooting at 5:25 p.m. in a followup release, saying that upon arriving at Potomac Yard, APD officers “learned the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located a wanted fugitive in the Potomac Yard shopping center. While the CARFTF attempted to apprehend the suspect, he was shot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The first reports of gunshots at Potomac Yard Shopping Center came into 911 at 12:48 p.m. today, according to the website openmhz.com. Once on the scene, APD discovered U.S. Marshalls were armed and in charge of the situation. One person, who was inside a parked vehicle that apparently didn’t belong to them was reported shot, while a U.S. Marshall was treated for a “percussion injury.” Dispatch indicated that the person who was shot was transported to G.W. Hospital.

According to openmhz.com, dispatch reported the first caller reported hearing “20 shots. Nothing seen, just heard.” Another caller reported the same 11 seconds later.

“We either have the FBI or some other jurisdiction out here,” a reporting officer told dispatch at 12:51 p.m. “In front of Home Goods or Michael’s. I’m not sure who they are but they’d like us to keep everyone away.”

At 12:53 p.m. dispatch called Engine 209, Medic 209 and EMS 231 to the scene for a shooting at 3692 Richmond Highway “cross street East Reed.”

A subsequent call said the incident involved U.S. Marshalls and “one subject has been shot.”

At 12:53:37 an officer on the scene reported: “I’m standing back here with the owner of the vehicle. She’s with a child and they’re not harmed. Whoever is inside the vehicle has been shot.”

12:54:37 An APD report said “At this time we are advising that U.S. Marshalls are on the scene with a subject that has been shot.

The scene was declared “cold” at 12:54.

At 1:08:34 an officer reported: “A manager is staging with seven people in their stockroom in the area. They want to know if they should still shelter in place.”

“They can come out” was the reply.

Alexandria Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Stephen Riley by phone at 703-746-6225, by email at stephen.riley@alexandriava.gov or to call the APD non-emergency number at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

-ddunbar@alextimes.com

