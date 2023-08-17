MOST POPULAR
100 laptops awarded by Comcast
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] Media and technology company Comcast awarded 100 laptops to Alexandria’s Summer Youth Employment Program. According to a release, the “program’s...
There she is…Alexandria principal chases Mrs. America crown to promote student literacy
By Amy Will | [email protected] Patrick Henry K through 8 principal Ingrid Bynum has spent much of her career promoting the importance of education. As...
Port City Flavor | Sweet Dreams: Delicious desserts debut in Alexandria
By Wafir Salih A renaissance of sweets is underway in Alexandria. Many pop- ular dessert shops are making their way to the area as the...