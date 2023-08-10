Education creates opportunities

By Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D.

There is much to look forward to and an abundance of opportunities as Alexandria City Public Schools 2023-24 academic year gets underway. It is exciting to see the division’s modernization plans for its school facilities coming to fruition. The doors open for students at the new Douglas MacArthur Ele- mentary School this month on the same site of the original building.

ACPS also continues its work to redefine the high school experience for future generations of Alexandrians with the High School Project. The new Minnie Howard Campus is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year. Upgrades are also planned for other division schools.

I realize the education of our youth is a partnership between the school division, our families, the community, partner organizations and volunteers. This year we are further strengthening our work within the Office of Community Partnerships and Engagement which is vital as it assists in continuing our commitment to support various aspects of our educational ecosystem.

During the last school year, we opened the Family and Community Engagement Center at Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School. This year we will be adding a division-wide Dari-speaking bilingual family liaison in addition to our bilingual Spanish- and Amharic- speaking liaisons. Family engagement blueprints will also be designed and implemented to best serve each school. Strengthening our volunteer program, we will work with our schools to identify needs and collaborate with all stakeholders to best serve our educational community.

ACPS is fortunate to have more than 160 community partners who impact our division from academic to social/emotional, health and wellness. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships including our work with Amazon, which donated more than 2,000 backpacks with supplies for the new school year and with the Virginia Tech Innovation Center, aligning its support with our 2025 Strategic Plan.

Moving toward another year of opportunity through relief funding, title and other grants, our division remains committed to maintaining as well as acquiring grants which provide funding support. This year we are also continuing our mission to provide no cost after school programming for students who meet the established criteria through the ACPS LINK Club. We are excited about strengthening this program through a strong curricular alignment and professional learning opportunities for all LINK Club and partner staff members.