El Mac attack. Visionary mural artist brings inspiration to Alexandria

“It’s really such a unique corner and we thought something more special, more unique than a traditional stencil would be best,” Dameron said.

Upon doing a bit of re- search, Dameron came across El Mac.

El Mac, whose real name is Miles MacGregor, is an artist born and based in Los Angeles. He works in various mediums, from acrylics to prints to pencil sketches to murals. He has been asked to paint murals in several different countries and for many well-known companies and establishments such as Northeastern University, University of California San Diego, the Groeninge Museum in Belgium and the Mexican secretariat of Foreign Affairs.

According to his website, elmac.net, for the past 20 years El Mac has aimed “to uplift and inspire through careful, perfectionist renderings of both the sublime and the humble.”

Dameron reached out to El Mac in the spring of 2023 and to his surprise received a response rather quickly. El Mac had never been to the D.C. area before and was interested in the offer. It took three to four months to get the project started and the contracts signed. Then, finally in the last week of June, El Mac was able to come to Alexandria. He rented an Airbnb in Old Town and brought his wife, child and videographer Eric Heights with him.