Enjoy your getaway; keep home fires at bay | Important safety steps to protect your home and rentals

By Brandpoint

Are you getting ready for the end of summer vacation? No matter what type of trip you have planned, you want all your memories to be positive ones. That’s why it’s important to prepare your home for when you’re gone and to be safe wherever you are going. One important item that should be on your to-do list both before you leave and when you arrive is fire safety.

The experts at the Fire Safety Research Institute agree there are ways to help prevent and reduce damage to homes even while you’re away, as well as protect yourself and loved ones wherever you are going by following these steps.