Finding a new path | An accident that changed Charles Jerome Lyles’ life

While living with his mother, Lyles entered Park- er-Gray School as a 9th grader and immediately joined the track team. The coach at his new school took notice of Lyles immediately. Parker-Gray was scheduled to close as a high school in 1965, so Lyles intended to return to Fairmont and pursue his dreams of a collegiate track scholarship.

Unfortunately, his life took an unexpected turn.

During a family hunting trip in Maryland, Lyles, who was an inexperienced hunter, accidentally shot himself in the left arm. Without the full use of both arms to build and maintain momentum during the 100-yard dash, Lyles was no longer able to achieve and maintain his exceptional speed. Dreams of a scholarship vanished.

After graduating in 1965, Lyles sought an opportunity to advance his life in another way. Because of his injured arm, he was unable to serve in the armed forces. Instead, he enlisted in the Job Corps to enhance his professional prospects. Through the Job Corps, Lyles was able to pursue a variety of classes.

His first educational opportunity was an eight-hour commercial art and fine painting class. Next came a three-year study program at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design in D.C. With his considerable arts and design training, he landed a job as an American history artist focusing on ethnic art with a private company.