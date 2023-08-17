Five tips for beating the summer heat

By Diana Reynoso Excessive heat has caused more deaths than any other weather events. A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with excessive humidity. Hot weather is dangerous and seniors are particularly prone to its threat.

There are several reasons for elderly heat vulnerability that can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion. People’s ability to notice changes in their body temperature decreases with age. Many seniors also have underlying health conditions that make them less able to adapt to heat. Additionally, some medicines that seniors take can contribute to dehydration. Fortunately, a few simple precautions are all that’s needed to keep safe. Below are a few tips to stay cool: Hydrate Dehydration is the root of many heat-related health problems. Drink plenty of water or juice, even if you’re not thirsty. Remember to avoid alcoholic or caffeinated drinks as they can actually contribute to dehydration.

Lighten up When it’s hot out, wear light-colored, lightweight and loose-fitting clothes. Add a wide-brimmed hat for extra protection from the sun. Stay in During periods of extreme heat, the best time to run errands or be outdoors is before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. when the temperature tends to be cooler. Try to stay indoors during mid- day hours. Know the signs Dizziness, nausea, headache, rapid heartbeat, chest pain, fainting and breathing problems are all warning signs that help should be sought immediately. Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses and seek medical attention if necessary.

Cool down Seniors whose houses aren’t air-conditioned should consider finding an air-conditioned place to spend time during extreme heat. Seniors without convenient access to any air-conditioned place might consider a cool bath or shower.