‘Freaky Friday’ at LTA New production of a fan favorite rarely misses a beat

The Little Theatre of Alexandria’s production of “Freaky Friday” opened on Saturday, offering a modern retelling of the well-known narrative while focusing the central story around familiar elements that longtime fans of the premise will appreciate.

Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel by the same name was the original story. It was eventually adapted into three movies in 1976, 1995 and 2003, as well as an official musical in 2016, all produced by Disney.

Each previous rendition has followed the basic story structure set by the novel, focusing on the strained relationship between a mother and daughter who refuse to see eye-to-eye until an ambiguous force has each live the other’s life for a day. In this, LTA’s production is true-to-form.

“I just love the whole theme: What would we be like if we got to live in someone else’s world for a day? How much more understand- ing and empathy would there be?” the production’s director Joanna Henry explained in an interview.