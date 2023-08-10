Fugitive shot at Potomac Yard

By Denise Dunbar | ddunbar@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Police Department responded to “a federal law enforcement officer-involved shooting” at Potomac Yard Shopping Center on Tuesday, according to a city news release from mid-afternoon.

APD further elaborated on the shooting at 5:25 p.m. in a followup release, saying that upon arriving at Potomac Yard, APD officers “learned the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located a wanted fugitive in the Potomac Yard shopping center. While the CARFTF attempted to apprehend the suspect, he was shot. He was trans- ported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

The first reports of gunshots at Potomac Yard Shop- ping Center came into 911 at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, according to the website openmhz.com. Once on the scene, APD discovered U.S. Marshals were armed and in charge of the sit- uation. One person, who was inside a parked vehicle that apparently didn’t belong to them was reported shot, while a U.S. Marshal was treated for a “percussion injury.” Dispatch indicated that the person who was shot was transported to G.W. Hospital.