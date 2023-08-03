Help! Police plead for community’s help as gun violence spikes in Alexandria

At one point, in the openMHz. com recording, an officer indicates the vehicle was possibly heading northbound on 395, but the pursuing officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Hayes confirmed the investigation is ongoing and the department continues to pursue any information that may result in a lead.

A video produced and posted to the City of Alexandria YouTube page following the incident includes messages from Hayes, City Manager Jim Parajon and Mayor Justin Wilson encouraging witnesses to share any information they may have about the case.

“I’ve been doing this job for a long time and we are outraged about the sense- less crime that is taking place in our city,” Hayes said in his video message. Urging people to come forward, he continued, “We are waiting for your call. We cannot do this with- out you.”

Hayes later explained in his interview on Tuesday that the video – which has more than one thousand views and was shared to various social media sites – has delivered some helpful information, noting the importance of outreach across all platforms.