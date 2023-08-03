Love is no small thing. Consider adopting a big dog

From huskies to shepherds, to hounds to marvelous mystery mixes, animal shelters and rescue groups all over the country are struggling to find homes for larger-breed dogs. Big dogs can be a ton of fun. You might be surprised to learn that many need less space and exercise than you think. Sadly, due to misconceptions about the space and care they require, these loveable goofballs don’t find homes as easily as their small- er counterparts. This is true at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, too. Sometimes, a big dog’s length of stay* is longer than a small dog or puppy. What is considered a “big” dog? In addition to being cuddle buddies, bed warmers (and hogs), and premier walking or running partners, big dogs are generally identified as pups who weigh more than 50 pounds. There are misconceptions about big dogs, their behavior, their temperaments and what they need to thrive in a home. Like all animals, big dogs are individuals. Each have a unique personality and preferences.

While some are giant couch potatoes, others require a lot of exercise. Some are independent. Others are glued to your side every chance they get. Big dogs can make great companions for a variety of families. Below are some reasons large-breed dogs make wonderful pets: • Big dogs usually bark less than small breed dogs. • Big dogs tend to have milder personalities, greater self-control and higher tolerance for young children compared to small dogs. • Some large dogs can make excellent pets for apartment living. Not every large dog requires a lot of exercise, so they can thrive in smaller spaces or without yards. • Big dog breed Labrador Retriever has topped AKC’s “Most Popular Dog Breed” list for 31 years straight (until this year). Other big dog breeds also make the top 10 list. • Many large breed dogs are great with children and make excellent family pets due to their gentle and patient nature. • Big dogs are loyal and can be easy to train and assimilate into routines. • According to a study by the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, big dogs are statistically better in three categories: obedience, aggression and excitability and anxiety and fearfulness.