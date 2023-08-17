Port City Flavor | Sweet Dreams: Delicious desserts debut in Alexandria

Established in Myrtle Beach, S.C. in June 2020 by the entrepreneurial couple, Bo and Sherri Steele, the milkshake bar skyrocketed in popularity. In just three years, its success spurred multiple out- lets, with Alexandria being the latest addition.

The menu boasts over 20 options. Highlights include the “Sweet Jesus,” a strawberry cheesecake inspired milk- shake, and the Alexandria exclusive, “By George, It’s Cherry Good,” which is made of cherry vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream, a chocolate quarter, a piece of cherry pie and a cherry.

For those with dietary preferences, the owners are also adding Dole Whip to the menu, reminiscent of the beloved Disney World treat.

“We’ve got a couple dairyfree options from an ice cream perspective, but then we’ll also have this Dole Whip,” Robert Studer said. “Which is that pineapple flavored soft serve, which a lot of people really love.”